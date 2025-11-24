Person of interest sought for August murder in Clayton County
article
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a person of interest in a deadly August shooting at a Shell gas station on Anvil Block Road. Investigators say 21-year-old Emile Jones was shot and killed during the incident.
What we know:
According to police, surveillance video shows a man following Jones shortly before the shooting and then running from the scene.
No arrests have been made.
What you can do:
Detectives are urging anyone who recognizes the individual to come forward as the investigation continues. Contact Detective M. Hernandez by phone at 770-473-3915 or manuel.hernandez@claytoncountyga.gov.