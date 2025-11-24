Expand / Collapse search

Person of interest sought for August murder in Clayton County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 24, 2025 5:43am EST
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Person of interest. Courtesy of Clayton County PD

The Brief

    • Clayton County police seek person of interest in August gas station killing
    • Surveillance shows man following victim before deadly shooting
    • Investigators ask public for help identifying the individual

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a person of interest in a deadly August shooting at a Shell gas station on Anvil Block Road. Investigators say 21-year-old Emile Jones was shot and killed during the incident.

What we know:

According to police, surveillance video shows a man following Jones shortly before the shooting and then running from the scene. 

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Detectives are urging anyone who recognizes the individual to come forward as the investigation continues. Contact Detective M. Hernandez by phone at 770-473-3915 or manuel.hernandez@claytoncountyga.gov. 

The Source

  • Information provided by Clayton County Police Department. 

Clayton CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews