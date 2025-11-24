Person of interest sought for August murder in Clayton County

article

The Brief Clayton County police seek person of interest in August gas station killing Surveillance shows man following victim before deadly shooting Investigators ask public for help identifying the individual



Clayton County police are searching for a person of interest in a deadly August shooting at a Shell gas station on Anvil Block Road. Investigators say 21-year-old Emile Jones was shot and killed during the incident.

What we know:

According to police, surveillance video shows a man following Jones shortly before the shooting and then running from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Detectives are urging anyone who recognizes the individual to come forward as the investigation continues. Contact Detective M. Hernandez by phone at 770-473-3915 or manuel.hernandez@claytoncountyga.gov.