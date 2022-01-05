Person injured in Griffin after house hit by gunfire, police say

Police in Griffin said a person was injured inside their home when it was hit by gunfire on Tuesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened on Lynn Lane. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 7:45 p.m. to find a home damaged by apparent gunshots.

Police learned a person inside the home had injuries and they were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The victim is expected to be OK.

Investigators are working to learn who fired shots and why. Anyone with information is asked to call 770-229-6450.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE