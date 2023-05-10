Person found shot to death in the middle of Buford Highway

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Norcross police investigate a deadly shooting along Buford Highway on May 10, 2023. (FOX 5)

Police have not yet released the name of the person found dead in the middle of Buford Highway in Norcross Wednesday evening.

A section of the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Jimmy Carter Blvd. and N. Norcross Tucker Road for several hours while investigators with the Norcross Police Department combed over the scene for evidence.

Police say around 7 p.m., officers were called out to the area for a report of a person down in the middle of the road. Officers found the victim had been shot to death.

Investigators say the shooting was the result of a fight between the suspect and the victim. The victim was shot several times, police say.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The case remains under investigation.