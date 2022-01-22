Person found shot on MLK Blvd in Atlanta, police say

article

Atlanta police say they are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred along Martin Luther King Blvd. NW Saturday.

The shooting happened around 3:43 a.m. According to police, officers found a male inside the location with a gunshot wound.

That person was taken by Grady EMS to the hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

Investigators say they are working to determine the circumstances of the incident.

