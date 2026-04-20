Person found dead at Smyrna Kroger on South Cobb Drive

article

The Brief Smyrna police are investigating after a person was found dead Monday in a Kroger parking lot. Officers centered their investigation on a white Jeep Grand Cherokee taped off in the lot. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the person or a cause of death.



Smyrna police are investigating after a person was found dead Monday in the parking lot of a Kroger on South Cobb Drive.

What we know:

Officers were called to the Kroger located at 3420 South Cobb Drive after a person was found dead. SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene and captured law enforcement centering their investigation around a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Crime scene tape could be seen around the vehicle in the parking lot as investigators worked the scene. No other information about how the person died has been confirmed by police.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Smyrna police investigating after a person was found dead at the Kroger on South Cobb Drive on April 20, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name or age of the person found. It is also unclear if police suspect any foul play in the death at this time.

No other information about how the person died has been confirmed by police.