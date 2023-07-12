Car crashes into pole, causes power outage in SW Atlanta neighborhood

article

Atlanta police are investigating a crash that left a neighborhood in the dark early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on the 2000 block of Perkerson Road in southwest Atlanta.

The car barreled into a power pole, snapping it in half before flipping over and coming to a stop in the front yard of a nearby home.

Neighbor Lyn Harrell was shocked to see the scene at the end of her driveway.

"I first looked out the window and I saw what appeared to be an explosion and tree fire," she said. "I was going to run out to the neighbors, and then I saw the car at the end of the driveway."

Harrell said the driver appeared to have injuries that happened before the crash.

"Something else may have happened before the initial impact," she said.

FOX 5 cameras saw an ambulance leave the scene escorted by officers while multiple investigators remained gathering evidence.

The crash knocked out power in the neighborhood, but police were preventing Georgia Power from entering the area for repairs while investigators worked at the scene.