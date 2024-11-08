Perimeter Mall to introduce paid parking

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Perimeter Mall (FOX 5)

Starting Monday, Perimeter Mall will begin charging for parking in approximately 300 spaces located near its front entrance. This new policy affects a fraction of the mall's total 7,000 parking spots and will cost $2 per hour, with a maximum daily fee of $10.

In an effort to give back to the community, the mall's management, Brookfield Properties, stated that $1 from each parking fee would go to Fur Kids, a local animal rescue organization.

Officials say this isn’t necessarily a permanent change or a temporary one, but something they are trying out for the time being to see how it goes.

Signs have been placed around the designated area to help instruct customers on the payment process.

Perimeter Mall, a popular shopping destination in the Atlanta area, is among the first in the region to introduce paid parking. It comes on the heels of several studies that mall traffic is up slightly for the first time in a decade.