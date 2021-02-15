Perdue files with FEC for Senate run against Warnock in 2022

article

Former Sen. David Perdue has filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run again for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

The former senator lost his re-election bid to Democratic challenger, Sen. Jon Ossoff during a runoff on Jan. 5. The FEC filing on Monday establishes a campaign committee "Perdue for Senate."

Perdue would not be facing Ossoff to regain his old seat, but rather, would face Freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who was also elected on Jan. 5 in a special election runoff.

Warnock defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to the seat by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp following the retirement of Sen. Johnny Isakson.

Monday’s filing does not necessarily mean that Perdue is running and the former business executive has not made any formal announcements.

