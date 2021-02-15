Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
until MON 10:00 PM EST, Irwin County
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 11:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Clay County

Perdue files with FEC for Senate run against Warnock in 2022

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
David Perdue
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Former Sen. David Perdue has filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run again for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

The former senator lost his re-election bid to Democratic challenger, Sen. Jon Ossoff during a runoff on Jan. 5. The FEC filing on Monday establishes a campaign committee "Perdue for Senate."

Perdue would not be facing Ossoff to regain his old seat, but rather, would face Freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who was also elected on Jan. 5 in a special election runoff.

GET THE LATEST POLITICAL HEADLINES

Warnock defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to the seat by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp following the retirement of Sen. Johnny Isakson.

Monday’s filing does not necessarily mean that Perdue is running and the former business executive has not made any formal announcements.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.