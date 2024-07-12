Peeping Tom arrest: How police say officers quickly linked him to crimes

A man accused in a series of peeping Tom incidents in DeKalb County has been arrested.

Qunatrious Gordon, 25, was arrested on Thursday near the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Northlake Parkway.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Gordon had been wanted for a series of peeping incidents in the Valley Brook community. FOX 5 found at least four police reports concerning illegal voyeurism.

Police said his arrest was made easier by the fact that he was wearing the same clothing as seen in surveillance videos and photos.

Gordon was taken into custody and eventually booked into the DeKalb Jail.

Anyone with information or images related to this case is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.