Pedestrian struck during hit-and-run in Decatur dies, police say

A man is dead after police say he was struck by a car while crossing the street late Monday night in Decatur.

The incident happened around 11:35 p.m. at the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue. According to Decatur police, a younger adult male was crossing Scott Boulevard in the crosswalk when an unknown vehicle heading west hit him and then left the scene.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital where they later died.

Police say the victim did not have any identifying information on him. They are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or know of a vehicle that may have been involved is urged to contact Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.