Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with sedan on Marietta Parkway, police say

The Marietta Police Department is investigating a Friday morning collision between a sedan and a 35-year-old pedestrian.

Police said a Cherokee County resident was struck by a 2010 Nissan Versa at around 5:38 a.m. Friday morning in the westbound lanes of North Marietta Parkway where they intersect with North Fairground Street.

The injured pedestrian went ot Wellstar Kennestone hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Police said the 55-year-old Cobb County driver stayed at the scene and is cooperative with the investigation. So far, police haven't filed charges.

Police did not immediately know if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk or activated a signal before stepping into the road.