Pedestrian killed Wednesday night in Cobb County near Busbee, Barrett parkways
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred Wednesday night near the intersection of George Busbee Parkway and Ernest Barrett Parkway.
What we know:
Officers were dispatched to the scene around 8:51 p.m. following reports of a person struck by a vehicle. When they arrived, they confirmed that the incident had resulted in a fatality.
The department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit responded to the scene to lead the investigation.
What we don't know:
As of now, no additional details have been released. It is not known if the driver stayed on the scene and no personal information has been released about the pedestrian.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.