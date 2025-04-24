Pedestrian killed Wednesday night in Cobb County near Busbee, Barrett parkways

The Brief Cobb County police responded to a fatal pedestrian collision Wednesday night near George Busbee Parkway and Ernest Barrett Parkway. The incident occurred around 8:51 p.m., prompting the department’s STEP Unit to take over the investigation. No further details have been released, as the investigation remains ongoing pending a preliminary report.



Cobb County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred Wednesday night near the intersection of George Busbee Parkway and Ernest Barrett Parkway.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 8:51 p.m. following reports of a person struck by a vehicle. When they arrived, they confirmed that the incident had resulted in a fatality.

The department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit responded to the scene to lead the investigation.

What we don't know:

As of now, no additional details have been released. It is not known if the driver stayed on the scene and no personal information has been released about the pedestrian.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.