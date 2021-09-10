Pedestrian killed in Polk County hit-and-run

Georgia State Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left a person dead early Friday morning in Polk County.

Troopers responded to the scene shortly after midnight to Georgia Highway 6 near Substation Road in Polk County.

The preliminary determined an unknown car was traveling west on Highway 6 in the right lane when it struck the pedestrian, apparently walking westbound in that lane.

The driver struck the pedestrian with the front of their vehicle and fled the scene, investigators said.

The coroner is working with the Polk County Sheriff to identify the pedestrian, troopers said.

