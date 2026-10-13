Pedestrian killed in DeKalb crash; other wrecks snarl traffic

The Brief A pedestrian was killed in a crash on westbound Lavista Road at Henderson Road. A crash blocked center lanes on eastbound I-285 at I-75 in Cobb County, with delays extending past South Atlanta Road. At least three left lanes were blocked after a crash on southbound I-85 at Pleasantdale Road in Doraville.



A pedestrian was killed in a crash on westbound Lavista Road at Henderson Road in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning. Lane closures were causing problems in the area, and drivers were advised to consider Lawrenceville Highway as an alternate route.

Other crashes also caused traffic delays across metro Atlanta.

In Cobb County, a crash on eastbound Interstate 285 at I-75 blocked the center lanes. Drivers were merging toward the right shoulder to get around the scene, and delays stretched back past South Atlanta Road.

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A separate crash on southbound I-85 at Pleasantdale Road in Doraville blocked at least three left lanes. The crash was a problem for drivers coming from Gwinnett County.

Drivers were urged to keep their eyes on the road and put their phones down.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not released any information about the pedestrian who was killed or the driver who was involved.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.