Crashes, truck fire disrupt traffic on GA 400 and I-85
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Crashes on Georgia 400 and I-85, along with a tractor-trailer fire, disrupted traffic across metro Atlanta on Tuesday morning.
What we know:
All northbound lanes of Georgia 400 were blocked at Old Milton Parkway in Fulton County after a crash, bringing traffic to a standstill. Drivers were advised to use Roswell Road to avoid the backup.
In Gwinnett County, a crash on northbound I-85 at Boggs Road caused delays that stretched back past State Route 316. Satellite Boulevard and Buford Highway were suggested as alternate routes.
A tractor-trailer fire was reported on the entrance ramp from Clairmont Road to I-85 in DeKalb County. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and use North Druid Hills Road.