Crashes, truck fire disrupt traffic on GA 400 and I-85

The Brief A crash blocked all northbound lanes of Georgia 400 at Old Milton Parkway in Fulton County. A crash on northbound I-85 at Boggs Road in Gwinnett County caused backups extending past State Route 316. A tractor-trailer fire on the ramp from Clairmont Road to I-85 in DeKalb County prompted drivers to avoid the area.



Crashes on Georgia 400 and I-85, along with a tractor-trailer fire, disrupted traffic across metro Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

All northbound lanes of Georgia 400 were blocked at Old Milton Parkway in Fulton County after a crash, bringing traffic to a standstill. Drivers were advised to use Roswell Road to avoid the backup.

In Gwinnett County, a crash on northbound I-85 at Boggs Road caused delays that stretched back past State Route 316. Satellite Boulevard and Buford Highway were suggested as alternate routes.

A tractor-trailer fire was reported on the entrance ramp from Clairmont Road to I-85 in DeKalb County. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and use North Druid Hills Road.