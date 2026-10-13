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Crashes, truck fire disrupt traffic on GA 400 and I-85

By FOX 5 Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fulton County
Published October 13, 2026 5:19 AM EDT
Published October 13, 2026 5:19 AM EDT
Crashes close lanes on I-400 and I-85
Crashes close lanes on I-400 and I-85

Crashes close lanes on I-400 and I-85

Two crashes are causing major delays on metro Atlanta highways this morning. All northbound lanes of Georgia 400 are blocked at Old Milton Parkway in Fulton County, while a crash on I-85 northbound at Boggs Road in Gwinnett County has backups extending past State Route 316. Drivers can use Roswell Road, Satellite Boulevard or Buford Highway to avoid the delays. A tractor-trailer fire on the entrance ramp from Claremont Road to I-85 in DeKalb County is also prompting drivers to steer clear of the area.

The Brief

    • A crash blocked all northbound lanes of Georgia 400 at Old Milton Parkway in Fulton County.
    • A crash on northbound I-85 at Boggs Road in Gwinnett County caused backups extending past State Route 316.
    • A tractor-trailer fire on the ramp from Clairmont Road to I-85 in DeKalb County prompted drivers to avoid the area.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Crashes on Georgia 400 and I-85, along with a tractor-trailer fire, disrupted traffic across metro Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

All northbound lanes of Georgia 400 were blocked at Old Milton Parkway in Fulton County after a crash, bringing traffic to a standstill. Drivers were advised to use Roswell Road to avoid the backup.

In Gwinnett County, a crash on northbound I-85 at Boggs Road caused delays that stretched back past State Route 316. Satellite Boulevard and Buford Highway were suggested as alternate routes.

A tractor-trailer fire was reported on the entrance ramp from Clairmont Road to I-85 in DeKalb County. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and use North Druid Hills Road.

The Source

  • Information provided by SKYFOX Traffic. 

Fulton CountyTraffic