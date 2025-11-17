Pedestrian killed in crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A deadly crash involving a pedestrian brought several lane closures as officers investigated along the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive in northwest Atlanta on Nov. 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday on Martin Luther King Junior Drive in northwest Atlanta. SKYFOX 5 spotted multiple lanes closed and a bike on the sidewalk near the crash scene. Investigators are still determining what caused the collision and no charges have been announced.



A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday afternoon on Martin Luther King Junior Drive in northwest Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Officers said they were called to the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive NW for a report of a person struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area around 3:40 p.m. and found several lanes of traffic closed. A bike was sitting on the sidewalk.

Police said the vehicle appeared to stop at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the collision.

No charges have been announced.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name or age of the pedestrian, or confirmed whether the victim was riding the bike found at the scene.

It is not clear how fast the vehicle was traveling or whether speed, impairment, or distracted driving played a role.