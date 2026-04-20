Pedestrian hit in crash on Macland Road, investigation ongoing
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COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Macland Road near Gus Robinson Road.
What we know:
Police confirmed the department’s STEP unit has been called in to investigate the incident, which resulted in serious injuries.
What we don't know:
Officials have not confirmed reports of a fatality and say no additional details will be released until the preliminary investigation is complete.
The area was reported shut down around 6 a.m. as investigators worked the scene early Monday morning.