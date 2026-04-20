Pedestrian hit in crash on Macland Road, investigation ongoing

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The Brief Police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Macland Road. The department’s STEP unit is handling the investigation into the incident. Authorities have not confirmed a fatality and say more details are pending.



Cobb County police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Macland Road near Gus Robinson Road.

What we know:

Police confirmed the department’s STEP unit has been called in to investigate the incident, which resulted in serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed reports of a fatality and say no additional details will be released until the preliminary investigation is complete.

The area was reported shut down around 6 a.m. as investigators worked the scene early Monday morning.