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Pedestrian hit in crash on Macland Road, investigation ongoing

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 20, 2026 6:50am EDT
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Macland Road.
    • The department’s STEP unit is handling the investigation into the incident.
    • Authorities have not confirmed a fatality and say more details are pending.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Macland Road near Gus Robinson Road.

What we know:

Police confirmed the department’s STEP unit has been called in to investigate the incident, which resulted in serious injuries. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed reports of a fatality and say no additional details will be released until the preliminary investigation is complete.

The area was reported shut down around 6 a.m. as investigators worked the scene early Monday morning.

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