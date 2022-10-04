Pedestrian fatality reported, police investigating
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A pedestrian fatality was reported near Old National Highway and Burdett Road.
South Fulton police are at the scene.
Police say a car struck and killed a pedestrian just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
It happened on the 5500 block of Old National Highway.
An investigation is underway to determine if this was a hit-and-run, as police are not yet confirming whether the driver stayed at the scene.
