Pedestrian dies after being hit by FedEx truck in SW Atlanta

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The Brief A pedestrian died late Tuesday morning after a delivery truck hit them on Campbellton Road SW. Emergency crews found the victim unresponsive near the Ben Hill Recreation Center before medics pronounced them dead at the scene. The driver of the delivery truck stayed at the crash site and is cooperating with investigators.



A FedEx delivery truck struck and killed a pedestrian late Tuesday morning on Campbellton Road SW, triggering a traffic investigation, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers rushed to the 3800 block of Campbellton Road SW in front of an O'Reilly Auto Parts store around 11:41 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a pedestrian who was not conscious or breathing. Medics tried to treat the victim but ultimately pronounced them dead at the scene.

The driver of the delivery truck stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the police. A FOX 5 viewer reported that the victim was riding a bicycle when the collision happened.

Traffic was backed up in the area for several hours while police investigated.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity, age, or gender of the deceased pedestrian. Police have not confirmed the exact sequence of events leading up to the crash or stated whether the delivery driver will face any traffic charges.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.