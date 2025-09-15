Pebblebrook High School senior fatally stabbed; classmate charged with murder

The Brief A 16-year-old classmate has been charged with felony murder in the stabbing death of 17-year-old David Daniel, a Pebblebrook High School senior. The incident reportedly stemmed from a fight over a video game between two friends who played basketball together. Pebblebrook High School is providing counselors for students and staff, as the community mourns the loss of David Daniel.



A 17-year-old Pebblebrook High School senior was fatally stabbed Saturday, and a 16-year-old classmate has been charged with his murder, according to Cobb County police.

Mableton teen stabbing

What we know:

Officers were called to a home on Milam Creek Road around 5:41 p.m. on Sept. 13 for a medical emergency involving an injured person.

When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim on the front porch suffering from a stab wound to his left torso. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Mableton's mayor identified the boy as David Daniel.

According to a FOX 5 viewer, a letter was sent to Pebblebrook High School families about the death.

The letter indicated that Daniel was very involved with the school and that another student is allegedly involved with Daniel's death.

They also said they did not have details to share and the incident was being handled by Cobb County Police Department. The letter was sent because many students learned of Daniel's death on social media, and they wanted to let students know that counselors would be available at the school on Monday.

Investigators identified the suspect in Daniel's death as a 16-year-old male, who was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Peeblebrook High community mourning

What they're saying:

Neighbors said the two boys were friends who played basketball together and had gotten into a fight over a video game. Daniel, a senior, was preparing to apply for college.

Parents and relatives described the tragedy as shocking and heartbreaking. "Every day when I get a phone call or something from Pebblebrook, my heart just drops," said Ruth Lancaster, whose grandson attends the school. She said she was shaken when a message went out to families about the death.

Crystal Smith, whose niece goes to Pebblebrook, said, "This is mind blowing just to hear about that. It’s happening too close."

The school district said it was saddened by the loss of a Pebblebrook student over the weekend and that counselors would be available for staff and studet.

Their full statement said:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a Pebblebrook student over the weekend. While the incident occurred away from school, the loss is felt profoundly across the school community.

"School counselors will be available to support those students and staff who need help processing this tragic news.

"We kindly ask members of the media to respect the privacy of the school community as they grieve."

Past problems at Peeblebrook High School

Dig deeper:

Last week, two Pebblebrook High School students were charged after an incident in a school restroom.

Two students were charged after a fight inside Pebblebrook High School escalated when a BB gun was pulled, triggering a lockdown on campus.

According to Cobb County Magistrate Court warrants, Jesus Arellano Hernandez and Isaac Morales Campos, both arrested Sept. 9, face multiple charges following the confrontation.

What's next:

Police say the case is still under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.