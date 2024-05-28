Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta shuts down this week | How to get around

Peachtree Street will be closed for a few days this week in Midtown Atlanta to accommodate construction.

According to the Atlanta Department of Transportation, construction on the corner of 6th Street and Peachtree Street will cause a traffic pattern shift starting on Tuesday with a full road closure from Wednesday to Saturday afternoon.

This will affect traffic between 5th and 6th streets. The roadway will be closed from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The city of Atlanta offered the following detours:

Traveling northbound on Peachtree St NE

Turn left onto 5th St NE

Turn right onto W. Peachtree St NE

Turn right onto 6th St NE

Turn left onto Peachtree St NE



Traveling southbound on Peachtree St NE

Turn left onto 7th St NE

Turn right onto Juniper NE

Turn right onto 5th St NE

Turn left onto Peachtree St NE

Police will be on the scene to help drivers navigate the closure.