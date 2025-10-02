Flashbangs used during felony traffic stop along Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

article

A massive police presence along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard was prompted by a felony traffic stop.

What we know:

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the driver pulled into a gas station parking lot near Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Police say officers were forced to use flashbangs when one of the occupants would not get out of the vehicle.

All the occupants were detained.

What we don't know:

The names and charges of those in the vehicle have not been released.

What is a flashbang?

Dig deeper:

Flashbangs are nonlethal devices used to disorient people, law enforcement and military say

A flashbang, also called a stun grenade or concussion grenade, is a nonlethal device used by police and military units to temporarily disorient people with an intense flash of light and a loud noise.

The devices produce a very bright flash and a sharp, loud blast intended to overwhelm vision and hearing for several seconds. The immediate effect can include temporary blindness, confusion, loss of balance and impaired hearing, giving operators a tactical advantage during high-risk entries.

Flashbangs are typically used by SWAT teams in hostage rescue and other high-risk law enforcement operations and by military units for close-quarters battle and building clearance. Some agencies also use them in controlled, nonlethal crowd or compliance operations where allowed.

Access to and use of flashbangs is tightly regulated in many jurisdictions. Civilian possession is illegal or restricted in a number of countries and U.S. states, and most agencies require trained, authorized personnel to deploy them.

Because of the potential for serious harm, authorities and safety guidelines strongly advise against providing instructions for manufacturing, modifying or operating these devices.