Victim of domestic assault arrested after another man shoots her aggressor, police say

Both a victim and aggressor in a situation of domestic violence were charged, one of them arrested, after the altercation ended in a shooting. However, according to the police report, neither one of them pulled the trigger.

Atlanta police said the incident took place at 1080 Peachtree Street in northeast Atlanta around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Atlanta police said that is where they located a man, later identified as Sanchez Howard, with a gunshot wound. Officers reported Howard as the primary aggressor in the domestic dispute. He had been shot by another person who claimed to be defending the assault victim.

Police said that third person has not been charged with any crime at this time.

After Howard was taken to the hospital for treatment, he was charged with battery/family violence and taken into custody.

The victim in the incident was also charged with reckless conduct.

Police said they are continuing an investigation into the matter.