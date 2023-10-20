Peachtree Corners man wanted for health insurance fraud, forgery

article

Kenneth Allen, a 46-year-old resident of Peachtree Corners, now faces charges of insurance fraud and forgery, as announced by Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

The charges stem from a series of incidents that took place between August 2019 and March 2021. During this period, Mr. Allen allegedly submitted a total of eight claims to his supplemental health insurance policy, seeking reimbursement for treatments related to various injuries sustained at multiple medical facilities in Atlanta.

Commissioner King revealed, "Our office became alerted to Mr. Allen's deceptive activities when the insurance company raised concerns over several suspicious claims he had submitted. Subsequent investigations corroborated the insurer's suspicions, concluding that the purported hospital visits never transpired, and the documentation used to substantiate the claims was forged. In total, Mr. Allen managed to obtain approximately $6,100 through these fraudulent claims."

Warrants for Mr. Allen's arrest were issued on Oct. 17 in Gwinnett County. As of now, he remains at large and is considered a wanted individual by law enforcement.