Peachtree City Walmart reopening for holidays after arson

A Peachtree City Walmart that was severely damaged by arson will reopen just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping.

The fire happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.

Firefighters said the sprinklers were quickly overwhelmed. The flames at one point were licking the roof, making the structure unstable.

Three officers who charged into the store to ensure everyone was out safely had to be rushed to the hospital after being overcome by smoke. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Walmart in Peachtree City on August 24, 2022. (Doug Evans / FOX 5)

It took the combined efforts of the Peachtree City, Coweta County, Fayetteville, and Fayette County fire departments to eventually get the blaze under control. That happened around 4 a.m. the next morning.

There was significant damage caused to the interior and roof. One estimate puts the damage at more than $30 million and could top $40 million after restoration efforts are complete.

A 14-year-old girl admitted to starting the fire in the store's paper goods aisle. The case against her was settled in juvenile court in October.

Officials had said they wouldn't reopen until next year, but now they've announced that limited parts of the store will be open for holiday shoppers starting Dec. 21.