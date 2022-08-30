Peachtree City police cracking down on massage parlor prostitution

Peachtree City police say a raid at the PTC 74 Spa last month was the result of a complaint that the business was involved in prostitution.

Police say this is the second time in two years that employees at this particular massage parlor have been arrested for selling sex. Police are asking the city council for tougher local laws regulating the massage parlor industry. They hope this will discourage prostitution.

Lt. Brad Williams of the Peachtree City Police suggests a new ordinance could include "background checks on the owner of the business ensuring that every employee is actually a licensed massage therapist through the state of Georgia."

Peachtree City Police raided the PTC 74 Spa in July. That raid led to the arrest of three employees, charged with prostitution. This came after multiple undercover visits to the business ended with employees offering sex acts for sale.

The police department appeared before the city council this August seeking new regulations, hoping to discourage businesses from becoming involved with prostitution in the future.

"In the past, we have not had an effective way to actually shut the business down to revoke necessarily a license to operate. So this ordinance, will help give us the teeth needed to do that," says Lt. Williams.

A timeline has not been given for when the city council here is expected to discuss and vote on the new ordinance.