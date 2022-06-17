Child porn, 'pedophile manual' found encrypted on man's electronic devices, investigators say

A Peachtree City man was arrested after Coweta County deputies said investigators found child pornography on his computer.

Joshua Allwine, 44, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. More charges are pending.

Investigator Casey Mullis in the computer lab at the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is the one who unlocked the heavy encryption on Allwine’s electronic devices. Investigators said the images found on his laptop and home computer were dark and disturbing. They contained mostly thousands of images of child pornography that investigators said he thought was well-hidden, well-protected and could never be found by law enforcement.

Investigator Mullis said he also found something equally disturbing in the computer files. Investigators said it was a manual on how to recruit and sexually victimize children, including infants. Deputies said a printing of that manual filled a big binder, over a thousand pages, 28 chapters. Some of those chapter titles include "Finding Children" and "How to Recruit Single Moms." Investigators said the book itself, while shocking and worrisome, is not illegal.

Joshua Allwine (Coweta County Sheriff’s Office )

Allwine is a land surveyor formerly from Coweta County, but had moved to Peachtree City.

Investigators said they have found no evidence in the computer files of any local children victimized.

Authorities in Peachtree City are also investigating and said they could file additional charges.