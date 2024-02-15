Peachtree City man arrested for snatching phone outside Newnan gas station

A cell phone was snatched out of a man’s hand outside a Newnan gas station. Surveillance video caught the whole thing on camera and helped lead to the arrest of a Peachtree City man on robbery charges.

It happened at the Newnan RaceTrac. The video shows the victim on a phone near the front door. It will also show the suspect, 27-year-old Prayer Moore, approach the man. The victim told investigators Moore, a stranger, had asked to use his phone. The victim replied, "no." But the video shows Moore lingering, until he apparently decides to act.

The video appears to show Moore snatching the phone and running off. The victim chases after him across the RaceTrac parking lot until he gives up.

Coweta County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Prayer Moore, who gave a Peachtree City address when booked into the jail. However, deputies say he has also, at times, been homeless in the Newnan area.

After his arrest, investigators say Prayer Moore told them he stole the phone in order to call someone about a job.

What are snatch-and-grab robberies?

Snatch-and-grab robberies are a type of crime that seemingly starts up again when the weather turns nice.

Some advice from the sheriff’s office about protecting yourself and your property:

Be aware of your surroundings.

If you’re being followed, find another person or group, or place with cameras.

Keep at least one hand free.

Stay away from places where someone could hide, like shrubs, doorways, or allies.

Only carry cash and credit cards you need.

Keep keys and ID in the pocket.

Avoid flashy jewelry

Wear a purse strap across the body.

Clutch handbags.

Keep your wallet in the front pocket