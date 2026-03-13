Peachtree City Lululemon theft: 2 arrested for using children as ‘human shields’

The Brief Police arrested two Louisiana women accused of targeting a Peachtree City Lululemon twice in 24 hours. Investigators say the group used a 7-year-old and a 16-year-old as shields to prevent police chases. The suspects are allegedly part of a multi-state retail crime ring operating across the Southeast.



Peachtree City police arrested two women Wednesday after they allegedly used children as "human shields" during back-to-back shoplifting heists at a local Lululemon.

Peachtree City Lululemon theft arrests

What we know:

Police identified the suspects as Jaquinta Brady and Ebony Hammond. Authorities say the women are linked to an organized retail crime gang out of Louisiana that has hit stores in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

According to investigators, Lululemon asset protection alerted officers that the group was inside the store cutting off security devices and concealing merchandise. Police were able to surround the getaway vehicle before the group could flee, preventing a high-speed chase involving a 7-year-old and a 16-year-old who were with the suspects.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if any other members of the suspected Louisiana crime ring remain at large in the metro Atlanta area. Police have not yet released the total dollar value of the items recovered during the two incidents.

Jaquinta Brady and Ebony Hammond (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Criminal history

What they're saying:

"These individuals were actually involved in police chases just days prior to them arriving at our store," said Lt. Chris Hyatt of the Peachtree City Police Department. "Knowing that we are not about to allow a high-speed chase with juveniles involved, we were fortunate enough to have a little more time on our hands during this one."

Lulelemon targeted

The backstory:

This marks the second time the Peachtree City Lululemon was targeted in less than 24 hours. Investigators noted that the group specifically travels with children to discourage law enforcement from engaging in pursuits, a tactic they believe was used successfully in other jurisdictions earlier this week.

What's next:

Both Brady and Hammond are being held in the Fayette County Jail. They are currently being held without bond as the investigation into their multi-state activities continues.