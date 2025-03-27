Peachtree City and Fayetteville police unite in support for Terri Milburn

The Brief Law enforcement officers show their support for the spouse of the Peachtree City Police Chief, who is battling breast cancer. They are wearing pink bracelets in honor of Terri Milburn. Milburn says the tribute has helped in her healing from surgery.



Police officers in Peachtree City and neighboring Fayetteville are showing their love and support for Terri Milburn.

She is the wife of Peachtree City Police Chief Janet Moon.

Doctors diagnosed Milburn with breast cancer back in November 2024 after a routine mammogram.

Tribute for Terri Milburn

What we know:

Officers at Moon’s department as well as neighboring Fayetteville have been wearing pink wrist bands in honor of Terri and her fight against breast cancer. It was the idea of Fayetteville chief Scott Gray. And it has been an uplifting tribute and Milburn says in itself healing.

"The overwhelming support, how could you not do well?" Milburn said. "Things are very good, and I am very fortunate to be going back to work soon."

Chief Moon added, "It brought a tear to both of our eyes and was just so touching."

Cancer diagnosis

The backstory:

Milburn has been a patient at Emory’s Winship Cancer Institute where she has been under the care of Dr. Ruth Sacks and others.

Terri was diagnosed last November with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and then later the invasive form she says. A double mastectomy followed in January.

Milburn is a neurology nurse at Emory and says the transition to patient was difficult.

"It’s not an easy thing to say hey, I have breast cancer," she said. "It’s even hard to just say the word."

Getting the word out

What they're saying:

Milburn began chronicling her cancer journey on Facebook for family and friends, in what is a blunt and informative story of her cancer journey that has helped educate others. "And it helped me. You wake up and your kind of having a day," she said.

The Thin Pink Line

Local perspective:

And in their darkest hours, Milburn and Moon had no idea that a movement had started in the law enforcement community. The pink wristbands as well as a video produced by the Peachtree City Police Department offering the both of them words of encouragement from officers and staff.

"We were both just ugly crying and because it was so moving," Moon said.

"People don’t get to see this side of law enforcement. They don’t get to the solidarity," Milburn said. "I didn’t cry through the diagnosis and surgery, but when I saw those pink bracelets, I cried."

Help for others

What you can do:

If you are someone you know is on a breast cancer journey, we’ve got a lot of information for you from Terri’s doctor, Dr. Ruth Sacks at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.