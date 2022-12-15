Mom, teen son arrested in Peachtree City drug raid

A Peachtree City mother and her teenage son are in jail charged with multiple counts connected to drug following a raid on their home.

Peachtree City police say 17-year-old Bradley Kantor and his mother, 7-year-old Ashley Kantor, did not learn their lesson after a similar raid in 2021. At that time, officials say they raided the home of the then-16-year-old Kantor for dealing drugs. His case was handled in juvenile court.

"Our department executed a search warrant for the exact offenses, but his case was handled by the juvenile court system because of his age," Lt. Chris Hyatt said.

Bradley Kantor (Peachtree City Police Department)

This time, he's 17 and legally an adult. Police say that means he and his mom are in much bigger trouble this time.

In body cam footage, a Peachtree City Special Response Team is seen preparing to breach the door at the home of the 17-year-old, who they allege is the city’s most persistent drug dealer.

Officials say Bradley Kantor has been hit with some serious felonies stemming from the raid.

Peachtree City Police Bradley Kantor is not facing juvenile charges this time, but because he’s now 17, has been hit with serious felonies.

"He was charged with distribution and sales of marijuana, THC oils, controlled substance prescription medications as well as fentanyl," Hyatt said.

Ashley Kantor (Peachtree City Police Department)

And police say unlike in March 2021, this time they arrested the teen’s mother.

Ashley Kantor has been charged with felony drug possession and keeping a disorderly house.

Both family members were booked into the Fayette County Jail.

Police say a juvenile was arrested at the Twiggs Corner house that night. They say it was Bradley Kantor’s 15-year-girlfriend, who police say is also facing juvenile drug charges and was turned over to her parents.