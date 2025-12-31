Peachtree City wife faces surgery while husband battles rare disease: 'Scared to death'

The Brief A Peachtree City couple facing serious health challenges in the New Year learns of another setback. Surgeons tell Melodie Woods that her salivary gland cancer has spread to both sides of her mouth and she faces a grueling recovery. A fund to support her husband, who requires 24/7 care because of a rare neurological condition, is growing but remains well short of the goal.



FOX 5 Atlanta has an update on a story we recently told you about a Peachtree City couple facing very serious health challenges and struggling with finances as well.

What we know:

Melodie Woods says after meeting with her surgical team at Emory, they’ve discovered her salivary gland cancer has spread to both sides of her mouth.

Without surgery, they predict she only had 18 months. With surgery, they will have to remove the tumor and rebuild her tongue to give her speech back in a 10-hour operation.

They say the success rate is 50%. The recovery will be long and grueling.

The backstory:

Her concern, as always, has been the care for her 68-year-old husband, Wesley, who has Progressive Supranuclear Palsy or PSP. He requires 24/7 care and attention, which she can no longer provide after surgery.

Local perspective:

The silver lining, a GoFundMe drive to help pay for Wesley’s care, has grown from around $22,000 to $79,000 since the story was first reported by FOX 5 Atlanta. Incredible generosity from viewers and friends who have shared their story across the country.

What they're saying:

Unfortunately, they remain short of the goal needed for a year of Wesley’s care, and so supporters in the community are rallying once again to help Melodie and Wesley before her surgery the first week of January.

"I don’t what to be put under anesthesia, scared to death about what’s happening to my husband," she said.

What you can do:

To donate, go to the Go Fund Me account set up by friends for Melonie and Wesley Woods.