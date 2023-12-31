Atlanta New Year partygoers ring in 2024 at Peach Fest

Despite the Peach Drop getting dropped from Atlanta's lineup of New Year's Eve parties, at least 2,000 partygoers still flocked to Underground Atlanta to ring in 2024 with a new event: Atlanta Peach Fest.

Underground Atlanta and York Promotions teamed up for the indoor party held in The Gallery event hall.

There were multiple DJs, carnival games, food, vendors, a red carpet and a countdown to midnight.

"All the bells and whistles that you would expect for New Year's," said festival organizer Ais York.

He said that the city's abrupt cancellation of the Peach Drop nearly dropped their spirits.

"At first, we said, 'Let's save the Peach Drop.' That was the first attempt that we attempted. We didn't have enough time, so we had to pivot and create something a little bit different – a lot smaller, smaller footprint – but something to give the people who still need it that beacon of hope, something to do for New Year’s Eve," he explained.

The event wasn't free like the typical Peach Drop has been in the past. Still, it just about sold out.

York said despite the success, he hopes to bring back the old iconic event next year.

"So, next year we're going to get in front of it early. So starting, probably in two weeks after we all take a break, we want to start planning for next year," he said. "This time around, with the city on the ground, all of us will sit down together, and we'll make it work. We're definitely going to have the Peach Drop next year."