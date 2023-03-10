Georgia fire chief and EMA director arrested on theft, financial fraud charges

article

A Georgia fire chief and EMA director is facing a dozen charges connected to allegations of theft and financial fraud.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say agents arrested Peach County Fire Chief and EMA Director Jeff Doles this week.

According to officials, the Peach County Sheriff's Office requested a GBI investigation on Dec. 5, 2022 to look into allegations Doles used a county fuel card for personal purchases.

After the investigation, agents charged Doles with six counts of financial transaction card fraud and six counts of theft by taking (fiduciary theft).

The case has now been given over the Bibb Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office to be prosecuted.