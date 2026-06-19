Peabo Bryson: Private homegoing service to be livestreamed

article

The Brief Family and friends will honor Grammy-winning singer Peabo Bryson during a private celebration of life Monday in Atlanta. The service will include musical tributes from Regina Belle, BeBe Winans and Ruben Studdard. Fans around the world will be able to watch a livestream of the homegoing service.



The family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Peabo Bryson has announced plans to celebrate the life and legacy of the acclaimed performer following his death earlier this month at age 75.

According to the family, a private remembrance will be held Sunday, Father's Day, for relatives and loved ones at an undisclosed location. A private, invitation-only homegoing service is scheduled for June 22 at a Baptish church in Atlanta.

Musical tributes planned

What we know:

The Monday service will feature special musical performances from Grammy Award-winning artists Regina Belle and BeBe Winans, along with Grammy-nominated singer Ruben Studdard.

Bryson was known for a career that spanned more than five decades and included some of the most recognizable duets in popular music. Among his biggest hits were "A Whole New World" with Regina Belle from Disney's "Aladdin" and "Beauty and the Beast" with Celine Dion.

Livestream available for fans

Although the homegoing service will be closed to the public, the family said a livestream will be available so fans around the world can participate in honoring Bryson's life and career.

The family also announced that memorial donations may be made to the Robert "Peabo" Bryson Student Scholarship Endowment Fund at Morris Brown College or to Antioch Urban Ministries.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Bryson's family thanked fans, friends and fellow musicians for the outpouring of support received since his passing and asked for continued privacy as they gather to celebrate his life.

"For more than five decades, Peabo Bryson's extraordinary voice and music transcended generations and continues to touch hearts around the world," the family said in a statement.