Paulding sheriff debunks gun rumors after chaos at middle school dance

The Brief Sheriff Ashley Henson confirmed no gun or shots were fired during a dance at South Paulding High School. Panic spread after a disruptive student ran, prompting false social media rumors of an active shooter. A countywide briefing Wednesday will review the incident and ways to prevent similar panic in the future.



Paulding County sheriff’s officials are pushing back on social media rumors after chaos erupted at a middle school homecoming dance over the weekend.

What we know:

Sheriff Ashley Henson said reports of a gun and gunfire at South Paulding High School on Saturday night were completely false.

"There was no gun located, no one was injured, no shots fired, no shell casings, no bullet holes and, more importantly, no one was injured," Henson said.

Henson said a full investigation confirmed no weapon was ever found.

School officials have since brought in counselors, security officers and therapy dogs to help support students shaken by the scare.

The backstory:

Students from three area middle schools attended the dance, which was sponsored by the booster club.

Investigators said the disturbance began when a few students were being disruptive.

When a deputy working security approached them, one student stuffed a vape pen into another student’s hoodie pocket and ran.

That moment, deputies said, led to confusion and panic. As students ran from the gym, rumors spread through social media and text messages that someone had a gun.

What they're saying:

Victoria Long said she rushed to the school after getting a terrified call from her 11-year-old daughter.

"I got a call from her frantic and screaming, ‘Mommy, please come get me, they said there’s a gun,’" Long said. When she arrived, she saw children running and parents shouting their kids’ names.

What's next:

Long believes the situation shows a need for better safety education beyond regular classroom drills.

"I think it would be great to get these kids some education of ways not to ensue mass panic," she said.

A countywide briefing is scheduled for Wednesday with law enforcement, school leaders and other partners to review the incident and discuss how to better respond if something similar happens again.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how many students were involved in the initial disturbance or what disciplinary actions may follow.

Officials have not detailed what specific safety protocols or communication changes could come from Wednesday’s countywide briefing.