Woman dies in Paulding County mobile home fire, officials say

A woman died Friday when she was trapped inside a mobile home during a fire in Paulding County, officials said.

Firefighters said the cause of the blaze near Hiram-Acworth Highway and Due West Road is undetermined.

Firefighters received multiple reports at around 8:26 p.m. on April 22, including one from a family member of the woman trapped in the home.

A Paulding County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived at the scene about five minutes later and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from a home. The deputy tried to enter the home, but heat and flames pushed them back.

Paulding County fire engines started to arrive at 8:33 p.m. and suppressed the fire.

Firefighters began search-and-rescue operations and found the woman's body under debris that collapsed near the front of the mobile home.

The Paulding County coroner and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working to identify the victim, who is believed to be an elderly woman who may not have been able to get out of the house on her own.