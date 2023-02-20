Paulding County woman reported missing

article

Paulding County deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Jennifer Orris, 39, was last seen on Palisades Drive.

Officials said she is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Orris may be driving a black Chevy Blazer and could be wearing a light blue tank top and jeans.

If you have any information that might assist in locating Orris, please call 911 or contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office directly at 770-443-3010.