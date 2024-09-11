Paulding County High School students hospitalized after eating tainted 'candy,' sheriff says

article

Paulding County deputies are investigating after potentially tainted "candy" sent two high school students to the hospital.

Police say the Paulding County High School students had an "adverse effect" after eating the "candy" on Tuesday,

Both students were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police have not shared an update on their conditions.

So far, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office has not made any arrests. Investigators have not released any more details about the candy.

Investigators are now working to gather more information about how the tainted candy ended up in the students' hands.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.