Marietta, Paulding County celebrate early birthday for fallen Deputy Brandon Cunningham

The community came out Wednesday to honor the life of a Paulding County deputy killed in the line of duty, and to help his family.

The celebration of life was held at 3 Amigos Restaurant in Marietta, which is owned by Deputy Brandon Cunningham's family.

"It's very heartwarming to see everyone come out for us," said Maria Cunningham, Deputy Cunningham's sister-in-law.

"We've been showered with love and support from all around the city of Marietta community [and] the Paulding community. Everyone has been wrapping us with love," said Kevin Cunningham, Deputy Cunningham's brother.

Among the crowd were law enforcement officers from numerous agencies.

Deputy Brandon Cunningham (Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

"I've been in law enforcement for many years," said Canton Police Chief Marty Ferrell. "Every time this happens, it tears a piece of your soul away."

Deputy Brandon Cunningham was shot and killed August 17 while responding to a domestic call.

"Last week was one of the hardest weeks my family has ever gone through, but today I can say confidently we're so happy to be celebrating his life rather than crying over the end of it," said Maria Cunningham.

The celebration included food, drinks and activities for kids, with proceeds going to Deputy Cunningham's two children.

The Paulding Public Safety Association is also raising money for the family.

"Memorial t-shirts, memorial bracelets, challenge coins. We have raised donations and sold shirts today. We were sold out very quickly," said Linda Verscharen with the Paulding Public Safety Association.

Deputy Cunningham would have turned 31 this Friday. There was a cake to celebrate his birthday. There was also a mariachi band.

It was all to honor the life of a man who dedicated his life to protecting and serving.

"Seeing how much love and respect that's been given to my brother definitely helps with the healing process. It put a smile on my face rather than tears," said Kevin Cunningham.