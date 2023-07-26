Weekend patio parties in Little 5 Points continue through end of summer

article

The "5 Points Patio Parties" series in Little 5 Points will take place every weekend for the rest of the summer.

Party-goers can look forward to great local food, a variety of music, and a warm spirit of togetherness and creativity within the Atlanta community. Admission is free and open to all.

On the corner of Moreland Avenue and Euclid Avenue, Little 5 Points Findley Plaza will be the consistent location of the different events.

The Parties endeavor to revive the spirit of togetherness and creativity in the community, celebrating the rich diversity of cultures and talents that call this neighborhood home.

Those interested can see the schedule of events here.