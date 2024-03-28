FOUND: Atlanta police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

article

Update: Atlanta police say Paris Cantrell has been found and is in good health. The previous story is below.

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday night.

Officials have designated 12-year-old Paris Cantrell as "critically missing"

According to police, Cantrell was last seen at her home on the 1700 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cantrell is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

It is not known what she was wearing when she was last seen.

If you have any information that could help police find Cantrell, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.