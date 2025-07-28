Expand / Collapse search
Parents of South Georgia teen found dead inside gym mat file amended lawsuit

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 28, 2025 8:27am EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Kendrick Johnson’s parents have filed an updated federal lawsuit challenging the official cause of their son’s 2013 death at Lowndes High School.
    • The lawsuit claims the ruling of "accidental positional asphyxia" has been scientifically disproven.
    • It accuses the Georgia Department of Public Health of violating the Civil Rights Act of 1871 and the 14th Amendment.

ATLANTA - The parents of Kendrick Johnson, the South Georgia teen found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School in 2013, have filed an updated federal lawsuit.

What we know:

According to court documents, the lawsuit challenges the findings listed on Johnson’s death certificate, which states he died from "accidental positional asphyxia." His parents, however, argue that conclusion has been scientifically disproven.

What they're saying:

The amended suit accuses the Georgia Department of Public Health of violating the Civil Rights Act of 1871 and the 14th Amendment. Johnson’s death has long been the subject of national attention and scrutiny, as his family continues to push for accountability and a full reexamination of the case.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from court documents and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. 

 
