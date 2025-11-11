Paralyzed Air Force veteran develops self-balancing exoskeleton at Georgia Tech

The Brief Ignacio Montoya, paralyzed in a 2013 motorcycle crash, is now pursuing a Ph.D. in paralysis research at Georgia Tech. He’s developing the world’s first self-balancing exoskeleton using AI to help restore mobility for people with spinal injuries. Montoya aims to reverse paralysis entirely and hopes to one day walk again without assistance.



Twelve years after a devastating motorcycle crash left him paralyzed from the chest down, Gwinnett County native Ignacio Montoya is turning his recovery into pioneering research at Georgia Tech.

What they're saying:

Montoya, a former Air Force pilot trainee, is developing what he calls the world’s first self-balancing exoskeleton powered by artificial intelligence. The goal is to help people with spinal cord injuries regain mobility and, eventually, reverse paralysis entirely.

"Someone ran a red light," Montoya said of the 2013 crash that changed his life. He spent three months in a coma and was left with no sensation below his chest or in his right arm.

"What devastated me the most," he said, "My pilot slot had to be given to someone else. That I could no longer be a pilot, a fighter pilot which was my dream."

Born in Cuba, Montoya said he leaned on his military training to move forward, guided by the principles of "observe, orient, decide, and act." He returned to Georgia Tech, earned a degree in biomedical engineering, and is now pursuing a Ph.D. in paralysis research.

Montoya studies how AI and exoskeleton technology can be used to help restore function in people with spinal injuries. His current project allows him to walk using the self-balancing device during research sessions.

"My body is the lab," Montoya said. "I’m very blessed to have this unique opportunity, learning and showcasing what is possible."

What's next:

He has regained some sensory function, improving his balance and spatial awareness while using the exoskeleton. His long-term goal, he said, is to develop treatments that could one day allow people with paralysis, including himself, to walk again without assistance.