Papa John's picks Atlanta to be home of new global headquarters

Pizza chain Papa John's has chosen Atlanta to be the home for its new global headquarters.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the company, which has roughly 5,300 locations across the world, will open the new headquarters in 2021.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Papa John’s to the strong list of internationally known U.S. companies that have chosen the Peach State for their global headquarters,” said Governor Kemp. “As the Top State for Business for seven consecutive years, these leading businesses know that Georgia has what they need to continue to thrive and expand. I'm confident that Papa John’s will continue finding success in Georgia, and I look forward to seeing the exceptional opportunities this brings to hardworking Georgians across metro Atlanta.”

Currently, Papa John's employees around 2,500 Georgians. The new headquarters will bring 200 new jobs to the area.

“Papa John’s already has a major corporate presence in Georgia and metro Atlanta, and we know the many strengths of the region. So, we’re especially excited to be expanding here, as part of our long-term growth plans,” added Papa John’s CEO and President Rob Lynch. “We owe our record momentum over the past nine months to the commitment, dedication, and innovation of our team members. Our ability to tap into the diversity and talent of the metro Atlanta area will help us accelerate that growth.”

Corporate functions, including marketing, "menu innovation," e-commerce, HR, diversity, communications, and development jobs will be moved to the metro Atlanta area. The chain's IT, supply chain, and legal teams will stay at the current headquarters in Louisville, KY.

Anyone who is interested in career opportunities can visit Papa John's website for more information.

