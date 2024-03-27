Pantsless man arrested for grabbing women at Marietta store

A man has been arrested after police say he grabbed several women's behinds while at a grocery store. They also say he was not wearing any pants when he did it.

"I was definitely shocked, I was definitely angry," said Jenna Mappin.

Mappin says she was just picking up a few things at the Kroger store on Powers Ferry Road in Marietta, when she heard a commotion and saw several employees trying to usher a man out of the store. She says the man, who was naked from the waist down, came toward her.

"I was wearing a jacket, and he lifted up my jacket, and he touched my butt. I was just like, what just happened?" said Mappin.

Raquan Mose (Credit: Cobb County Police Department)

Cobb County police showed up and witnesses pointed out the man who was later identified as 35-year-old Raquan Mose.

Police say he had been in the store earlier and inappropriately touched a woman, then came back later in the day.

"He returned and touched three adult females on the buttocks, while still not clothed from the waist down. I believe he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt but no pants, no underwear, so obviously that was a concern," said Cobb County Police Sgt. Eric Smith.

Kroger

Police say Mose tried to make a run for it, but police caught up with him.

Women who live in the area and shop at the store, were in disbelief.

'He had no underwear and no pants on? It's completely disturbing," said Samantha Tschimanga.

"I would have been terrified, I think it's horrible," said Angela Thiam who shops in the area.

Mose is now in jail charged with four counts of sexual battery and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Cobb County police patrol vehicle

"I'm glad they got him and detained him because that's just ridiculous," said Serrina Ashford, who shops in the area.

Mappin says she was in shock, but another customer's kindness made her feel better.

"There was this sweet lady on a motorized shopping cart, and she was like, ‘Are you okay?’ And her voice was golden to me. She felt like an angel," said Mappin.