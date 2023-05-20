Walking man hit by car along Stonecrest roadway in critical condition

article

DeKalb County police are investigating in Stonecrest Saturday night after a man walking alongside a roadway was hit and critically injured.

It happened in the area of Panola Road and Covington Highway. Officials say the person who hit the victim stayed at the scene.

Police say the victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Officials are still investigating what led to the accident.

No further information on the victim or the driver involved have been released.