Panera Bread adding new coffee subscription

Panera Bread is taking on its competition with a new coffee subscription.

For $8.99 a month, you'll get unlimited hot or iced coffee and it also includes hot tea drinks.

This is for any cup size.

You can start signing up for the subscription today on the Panera App on its website.