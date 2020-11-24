Pair of exhibits in Eatonton commemorate WWII end

This year is the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II — and the town of Eatonton is marking the milestone with a pair of fascinating museum exhibits and a list of special programming.

This morning, we got a look at both exhibits on Good Day Atlanta, starting our morning at the Georgia Writers Museum. First opened in 2014, the museum’s mission is to become a literary arts center for the state, celebrating important writers and works from Georgia’s history and helping to inspire the next generation of local authors. Now through January 3rd, the museum is hosting Unframed Images: Photography from the Collection of P.H. Polk, a collection of photographs taken by P.H. Polk — head of Tuskegee University’s photography department and credited with bringing the Tuskegee Airmen to national recognition. The exhibit is free and open to the public, but online reservations are required.

Next up, we headed to Eatonton’s Old School History Museum, founded after a group of residents banded together in 1998 to restore the 1916 Eatonton School and transform it into a community venue; the museum was part of that project, and shines a light on the history of Eatonton and Putnam County. Now through January 8th, the museum is hosting The Tuskegee Airmen: The Segregated Skies of WWII —which showcases the history of the pioneering African American pilots. This exhibit is also free and open to the public, and no reservation is required.

Along with the pair of museum exhibits, there are also some special programs behind hosted by the Georgia Writers Museum; for more information on those, click here. And click the video player in this article for a little peek at our morning stepping back in time in Eatonton.