Owner wants missing goat back

The search is on for a missing goat in Henry County.

Henry County Animal Care and Control posted a picture on its Facebook page of a goat. It says it got a complaint about a goat in a Walmart parking lot in Locust Grove. But before authorities got there, they say someone picked up the goat.

But the owner showed up at the shelter looking for their missing goat!

Authorities are asking whoever picked up this goat, to return it to the owner. (Henry County Animal Care and Control)

If you picked up the goat, or know where it is, call Henry County Animal Care and Control at 770-288-7387. They want to give you the owner’s contact information.